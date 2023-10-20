TikTok videos featuring Philipa Afriyie Ennuson, a contestant in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, have surfaced, showcasing her dancing skills and enjoyment

TikTok videos featuring Philipa Afriyie Ennuson, one of the contestants who put up a riveting performance at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have emerged.

The talented student, known for her impressive academic prowess, drew attention to her remarkable dance skills and sheer enjoyment in the videos.

It is evident that Ennuson managed to strike a harmonious balance between having fun and studying.

St Louis' NSMQ star Philipa

Source: TikTok

At the NSMQ, St. Louis Senior High School exhibited their intellectual mettle, notably defeating Adisadel College in the one-eighth stage and securing a triumph in the quarterfinals.

The team's journey, however, came to an end in the semi-finals, where they faced off against Achimota School, who ultimately eliminated them from the competition.

Her clips have left many in awe, as they provide a delightful contrast to the intense academic challenges faced by NSMQ participants.

Watch the videos below:

NSMQ grand finale set for a thrilling showdown among PRESEC Legon, Opoku Ware School, and Achimota School

Meanwhile, mark your calendars for the exciting grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, where Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon), Opoku Ware School, and Achimota School will go head to head for the ultimate prize at the National Theatre.

The NSMQ introduced this intense competition on X, sparking a wave of enthusiastic responses as supporters passionately rallied behind their favourite schools.

Dr. Likee extends congratulations to Opoku Ware School for securing a spot in the National Science and Maths Quiz finals

In another story, Dr. Likee has extended his warm congratulations to Opoku Ware School for their remarkable achievement in reaching the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

In a video, he lauded the nail-biting semi-final competition and praised Opoku Ware for emerging victorious. The video garnered widespread praise from viewers who also celebrated Opoku Ware School's entry into the NSMQ finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh