A young Ghanaian girl has taken to social media to vent over the academic pressure students at ATU are put through

The lady, identified as Tisha, said the duration allotted for their exams was inadequate, making it difficult for them to fully answer the questions

Followers of her page thronged the comment section to share their experiences, upon seeing her video

A female student at the Accra Technical University (ATU) has poured out her frustrations over the academic demands of the school.

Tisha, as she is known on her socials, said the academic rigours of ATU were becoming unbearable for her.

Tisha was sighted in a video posted on TikTok complaining about the inadequate time allocated to students during end-of-semester examinations.

The young lady said she found it unfathomable for students to spend several months studying a course, only to be given an hour to sit for its exam.

"We spend three to five months studying a single course and then during the examination, you ask us to use one hour, 30 minutes to answer the questions, and the questions to are difficult,” she said.

Tisha consequently pleaded with the authorities of the school to do something about the time allotted for question papers during their end-of-semester assessment.

The young lady, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, asked her friends, who are in other tertiary institutions in Ghana, if they were also experiencing the same difficulties in their schools.

Tisha's followers share their experience

Followers of Tisha's TikTok page shared their experiences in response to her enquiries in the comment section of the video.

@Miss Hanson said

"Explain 5 important of economics 2 marks herr UCC."

@goldynanaamasikapa also said:

"If I can record!.Sister!UEW is serious 50 minutes with 15 invigilators."

@Bella commented:

"Hmmm, my sister, we are all suffering wai legon. They can give you 100 questions use 1 hour."

University student runs away from school

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a student at Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development had quit school due to pressure from his lecturers.

In a viral video, the young man explained that he was leaving school to venture into farming, saying schooling was not for him.

The young was spotted in the video packing out of his hostel to return home.

