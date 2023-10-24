Opoku Ware School's 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz team was flown to Accra from Kumasi by an old student, Katakyie Said Naaman, who shares a similar student number with one of the contestants.

Similar gestures of support were shown by old students of Achimota School and Presec, where their respective teams were flown to Accra by alums, highlighting the strong sense of camaraderie and support within the school communities for their quiz contestants.

These actions reflect the dedication and encouragement from alums, further motivating the participants as they prepare for the finals at the National Theatre on October 31, 2023.

Opoku Ware School's 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz team received a special gesture travelling from Kumasi to Accra.

An alumnus, also a pilot, Katakyie Said Naaman, with student number BN 525, flew the contestants to Accra.

The coincidence of one of the students, Andrews Oppong Damptey, having a similar student number (BZ 525) added a unique touch to the occasion.

The boys are travelling to Accra for the finals of the 2023 NSMQ at the National Theatre on October 31, 2023.

Similarly, old students of Achimota School and PRESEC, who are pilots with Africa World Airline, flew the contestants from their schools to Accra.

Captain Ivan Nartey, the Head of Flight Operations at Africa World Airlines, flew the Achimota School team. At the same time, two PRESEC alumni, pilot Michael Larbi from the 2003 year group and co-pilot Samuel Appiah from the 2007 year group, piloted their team to Accra.

These acts of support and camaraderie highlight the strong bond between alumni and their respective schools, fostering a sense of pride and unity as the students prepare for the highly anticipated finals of the NSMQ.

Old Student Promises Stephen Apemah Baah GH¢5,000 Every Term If OWASS Wins The Trophy

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man and Opoku Ware School alumnus, Philip Osei Banahene, has pledged to give contestant Stephen Apemah Baah GH¢5,000 every term if the school wins the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Banahene announced the reward on Facebook and described Apemah Baah as his special project.

The gesture motivates the 16-year-old contestant and underscores Banahene's support for Opoku Ware School.

OWASS gets rousing welcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Ware School students jubilated as the NSMQ contestants returned to campus after securing a place in the 2023 finals.

The excitement was palpable as the school bus carrying the cheering squad pulled into the campus.

In a video on TikTok, the joyful atmosphere continued as the bus driver honked the horn, adding to the celebratory mood.

