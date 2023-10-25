A tenacious Ghanaian woman, balancing her work at the Ministry of Communications with legal studies, has overcome challenges to become a lawyer

With guidance from mentors like Christian Kpatsi, ESQ, and Nana Kwaku Boadu-Boadu, ESQ, and unwavering dedication, she excelled in law school, supported by her understanding minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

As a first-generation university graduate and lawyer in her family, her story underscores the significance of determination, faith, mentorship, and hard work in achieving remarkable milestones

One of the 1,092 new lawyers admitted to the Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023, has shared her story and how gruelling it was for her first to join the legal fraternity in her family.

Sandra Frimpong, popularly called Maame Broni's story showed that despite facing challenges, she achieved her dream of becoming a lawyer.

In a Facebook post, Maame Broni said she had to Balance her responsibilities at the Ministry of Communications with her studies for her LLB at Central University.

Maame Broni said she was determined to make it to the Bar to inspire her younger generation

When it was time for her entrance exams into the Ghana Law School she decided to take a break from work and shared her plan with her boss; the Communication Minister Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The minister provided crucial encouragement and understanding, allowing her to focus on her studies.

Despite being a first-generation university graduate and lawyer in her family, Maame Broni's determination, coupled with faith and hard work, led her to success.

Her story serves as an inspiration, highlighting the power of perseverance and mentorship in achieving one's goals.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey recounts arduous journey to becoming a lawyer at 60

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, shared her challenging path to joining the Ghana Bar Association alongside more than 1,000 individuals on October 20, 2023.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, she emphasised her lifelong passion for the law, regardless of achieving it at 60.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo Awards Law Certificate To Her Daughter

In a related development, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo proudly handed her daughter a Law Practicing certificate at the 60th Call to the Bar Ceremony, stepping forward to congratulate her personally.

The touching moment was captured on video, showing the Chief Justice's pride as she hugged her daughter.

The General Legal Council admitted 1,092 new lawyers in 2023, marking an improvement from 1,075 in 2022, with observers praising efforts to enhance the lawyer-citizen ratio.

