A video of Prempeh College NSMQ star being praised by Achimota's NSMQ team has gone viral

This comes after they named Yaw Boakye Kwarteng as their favourite contestant in this year's NSMQ

Many people who reacted to the video praised the duo for mentioning Yaw Boakye Kwarteng as their favourite contestant

Yaw Boakye Kwateng, a contestant who represented Prempeh College in this year's National Science and Maths Quiz, has left a lasting impression on the minds of many.

This comes after two contestants representing Achimota School, Elagbe Walter Abiwu and Kenneth Bakhita Egbadzor, named the intelligent young man who was nicknamed Demon as their favourite contestant in this year's competition.

Achimota NSMQ stars name Yaw Boakye Kwarteng as their favourite. Photo credit: National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The duo made the revelation in an interview that YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of NSMQGhana.

Prempeh College exited the NSMQ in the semi-final stage, but Yaw Boakye Kwarteng has earned the admiration of ardent viewers of the competition due to his intelligence and serious look.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which has since gone viral, had raked in over 80,000 views and 30 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the revelation by the Achimota NSMQ contestants

Many people who reacted to the video agreed with the duo regarding their comments, with others expressing sadness that Prempeh missed out on finals.

@Sammer_Rity stated:

Demon was the most popular contestant no doubt.

@DennisBempah2 commented:

Cool cool,this is so nice

@fkwara wrote:

Na who don’t fear demons

@Washington9510 wrote:

Prempeh will still not take part

@RayAnkrah2 added:

Shameless people. Thank God Prempeh College is not going to participate in this again. World Robotics Championships is enough for us.

Prempeh College petition dismissed

YEN.com.gh reported that Primetime Limited dismissed the petition submitted by Prempeh College in relation to the semi-final contest involving Opoku Ware School and Pope John SHS.

The organisers explained that upon careful review, it was satisfied with the explanation given by the NSMQ consultant and the quiz mistress over the decision not to award marks to Prempeh College for the disputed riddle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh