Nathaniel Nkrumah has emerged as the Valedictorian of KNUST’s Institute of Distance Learning for 2024

The former Chemu SHS student pursued a BSc in Business Administration and graduated with a 77.61 CWA

Social media users who saw the post congratulated Nathaniel Nkrumah for his marks and wished him well

Ghanaian Nathaniel Nkrumah is the best graduating student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Institute of Distance Learning.

Nkrumah graduated at the top of the 2024 class with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 77.61.

Nathaniel Nkrumah graduates as KNUST's Institute of Distance Learning Valedictorian for 2024. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST

In a post by @VOICE_of_KNUST on X, Nathaniel Nkrumah said that after his basic education, he attended Chemu Senior High School in Tema, in the Greater Accra region.

He offered a BSc. Business Administration and emerged valedictorian of his graduating class.

Netizens congratulate valedictorian

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @VOICE_of_KNUST on X. Read them below:

@Kamal_deen02 said:

“70+ bi first class , so I’m not surprise to see 100 to 200+ students from one college getting first class . In the GPA sense , not more than 50 students graduate with first class in a faculty. 3.6 to 4.0 (first class) . Some students fall just below this GPA( somewhere around.”

@Kwame_A_Plus wrote:

“Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 🥳. This is a great feat for a distance learning student.”

@PapaCwasiRoddy said:

“An indelible milestone. He did great👍.”

@Rjzba_1 wrote:

“I would have been their best student.. 😭😂.”

@Kamal_deen02 said:

“Somewhere around 3.5 to 3.6 , but they are also denied first class. Such a system.”

Kwaku Amoani graduates as valedictorian

YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of St James Seminary graduated as best student of KNUST's College of Health Sciences.

Kwaku Amoani graduated with a CWA of 83.19, surpassing 2023's top student, Prince Dela Goka, who had a CWA of 78.9.

Netizens who saw the post congratulated Kwaku Amoani for his achievement.

