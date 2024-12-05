A video of a beautiful young woman graduating from the university has warmed the hearts of many on social media

In the viral TikTok post, the woman indicated that she was a single who juggled her academic pursuit with the responsibilities of raising her three children

Her story inspired many on social media, and netizens who saw her video also poured out congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post

A single Ghanaian mother of three could not contain her joy after graduating from the university. In a touching video, the proud graduate celebrated her latest achievement.

In the video, she is captured walking majestically to pick up her prestigious certificate after successfully completing her studies at Knutsford University in Accra.

Single mum of three is rejoicing after graduating from the University. Image source: Wendy Badua Ampah

Source: TikTok

The proud graduate acknowledged that her journey has not been easy. According to her, she juggled her academic pursuits with the responsibilities of raising three children.

However, she remained steadfast in her commitment to her education, overcoming the numerous challenges she encountered.

The young woman's story serves as a great inspiration to many, particularly single parents, who face similar challenges.

She was also privileged to meet renowned actress Nana Ama McBrown at the event, who posed with her in a beautiful photo.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Wendy

Her resilience touched netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian woman and took to the comment section to express their views.

Source: YEN.com.gh