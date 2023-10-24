The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana has for the first time reacted to the President's push to rename the university after JB Danquah

Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said there are other ways to honour the contribution of Danquah to the founding of the university than naming it after him

During an interview with Joy News, Prof Amfo also dismissed claims that the university lacks identity because it isn't named after an individual

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has dismissed suggestions that the prestigious institution should be named after Gold Coast politician, JB Danquah.

Prof Amfo said naming the university after President Nana Akufo-Addo's uncle is not the only way to honour his contribution to the institution.

"All those who played significant roles in the establishment of the university have properly been acknowledged. What the president was advocating for was a renaming of the university after [J. B. Danquah]. But that is something that is subject to a huge debate," she said.

She made the comment during an interview on Joy News.

She added:

"There are various ways in which to acknowledge people who have contributed to the establishment of the university. And we have a whole avenue named after J.B. Danquah—that is the major avenue in this university."

In what has been described as her first public response to Akufo-Addo's proposal Prof Amfo also dismissed claims that the university lacks identity because it isn't named after an individual.

She emphasised that the University of Ghana symbolises the nation and is widely recognised globally.

Since taking office, President Akufo-Addo named a number of educational institutions in Ghana after historical figures under the umbrella of the NPP's famed Busia-Danquah-Dombo tradition.

In August this year, the President reactivated his push to get the University of Ghana, Legon, named after his late uncle JB Danquah.

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana on August 11, the President said history supports such a move.

Since 2018, Nana Akufo-Addo has been making a strong push for the premier university to be named after then-Gold Coast politician.

Historian opposes Akufo-Addo's proposal to rename University of Ghana after JB Danquah

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that renowned visually impaired historian, known popularly as Bulgaria, has opposed President Akufo-Addo's proposal to rename the University of Ghana after JB Danquah.

This follows the president's suggestion that the university should be renamed to honour his granduncle's memory and legacy.

However, Bulgaria, known in private life as Akwasi Malik, has rejected the president's proposal and backed his points with historical evidence.

