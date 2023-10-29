President Nana Akufo-Addo will grace the grand finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) as the Special Guest

He will be present when PRESEC Legon, Opoku Ware School, and Achimota School face off at the National Theatre in Accra on Monday, October 30

Ghanaians, especially young people, have reacted to the announcement that the president will honour the finale

President Nana Akufo-Addo will honour the grand finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) as the Special Guest on Monday, October 30.

The NSMQ will host three Ghanaian senior high schools that made it to the finals after nail-biting contests: Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon), Opoku Ware School and Achimota School.

Akufo-Addo is Special Guest for 2023 NSMQ grand finale.

The three schools defeated their opponents in the semifinals, with Presbyterian Boys scoring 44 points to overcome Mfantsipim and Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

In a tough battle, Achimota School demonstrated great prowess, securing one of three open spots in the highly anticipated final. They bagged 41 points to defeat opponents Wesley Girls' High School (31 points) and St Louis SHS (26 points).

Opoku Ware School received 38 points, followed by Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary with 36 points and Prempeh College with 36 points.

The winning schools will compete for the 2023 NSMQ finale trophy and ultimate prize at the National Theatre in Accra.

Ghanaians react to Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest for the NSMQ finale

@sebblinton said:

After the quiz, put him on the stage so the citizens ask him questions.

@trevordoam indicated:

Good, I also have a few set of questions to ask him too.

@aakyeremateng posted:

The President will get to see the school of his very good friend Owusu Afriyie Akoto — Opoku Ware School lift the trophy.

@tesconinformant commented:

Great! Another affirmation that Presec will break the 8!

@YawDeemo indicated:

Great one. Let us meet there.

@Ghana_Ronaldo said:

Give him some of the riddles to solve.

@KAgbesii indicated:

The country's problem will be there for the problem of the day's final question.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

