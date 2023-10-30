Achimota School's team has advanced to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), impressing spectators with their exceptional performance

Now-independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen including and his wife Patricia, expressed immense pride in the school's legacy of excellence

The entire Achimota School community eagerly awaits the finals, where the institution is expected to continue its tradition of outstanding academic achievements

Achimota School has once again demonstrated its academic prowess by securing a coveted spot in the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Elagbe Walter Agbiwu, Kenneth Owoahene Agyemang, and Kenneth Bakhita Egbadzor, representing Achimota School, displayed exceptional knowledge and dedication, earning their place in the highly-anticipated finals.

, formally Twitter, a former student and distinguished Achimotan, Alan Kyerematen expressed immense pride in the school's achievement, highlighting the legacy of excellence that Achimota School has upheld for decades.

Alan Kyerematen, who attended Achimota School for sixth form after completing studies at Adisadel College, reminisced about their personal connection to the institution.

Achimota School, renowned for its academic brilliance, has consistently showcased outstanding performances in various competitions, continuing to shine as a beacon of educational excellence.

"Both my dear wife Patricia (AKORA 75) and I (AKORA 73) join all AKORAS in wishing Achimota School the very best in their quest to win the National Math & Science Quiz," Alan said in a Twitter post.

As Achimota School gears up for the finals, the school's legacy of academic brilliance stands strong, inspiring current students and alumni alike.

The nation eagerly anticipates the outcome of the NSMQ finals, where Achimota School will undoubtedly exhibit its exceptional knowledge and uphold its tradition of excellence.

Akufo-Addo To Grace 2023 NSMQ Grand Finale As Special Guest

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo will attend the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals featuring Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon), Opoku Ware School, and Achimota School.

These schools emerged victorious in intense semifinal battles.

The event, set for Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre, Accra, will determine the NSMQ champion among these formidable contenders.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School emerged victorious in the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition held at Academic City University College.

Overcoming fierce competition from other talented students, Achimota School clinched the trophy and celebrated with smiles in pictures posted on Facebook.

The win showcased Achimota School's excellence in debating skills and strategic thinking.

