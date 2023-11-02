OWASS NSMQ Stars Get Special Treat By Old Boys Despite Defeat To Presec, Photo Evokes Joy
- The contestants who represented OWASS at the NSMQ have been celebrated for their performance in the competition
- A dinner was organised by some old boys of the school to honour the three contestants
- Netizens who saw the post showered praises on the OWASS old boys for the nice gesture
Some old students of Opoku Ware School School (OWASS) have given a special treat to the three students who represented the school at the just-ended National Science and Maths Quiz.
The old students, fondly called Akatakyie, organised a dinner in honour of Stephen Apemah Baah, Andrews Oppong Damptey and Franklyn Forson for their stellar performance in the NSMQ.
Photos which YEN.com.gh sighted on the Facebook page of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah showed the contestants looking visibly happy and cheerful as they posed for a picture at the dinner table.
OWASS emerged third in the finals of the competition after a nail-biting contest involving Presec and Achimota School.
The eventual winners, Presec had 40 points, Achimota School had 28 points, and OWASS got 23 points.
The post captioned "Dinner with the finalists" had gathered over 6000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.
Ghanaians commend the old students for their gesture
Many people thronged the comment section of the post to commend the old students for the nice gesture done to the students.
Edmund Owusu Bio stated:
Awwwww. This is great. I love this
Nana Kwadwo Boakye reacted:
You guys have done very well especially featuring a 1st yr but still making it to the final. Huge step
Nhana Yhaa Awuku indicated:
If a young man knows how to wash his hands he goes to a dinner with great men....I tap into it
Ebenezer Doku
Great motivation for the boys
Gabriel Opoku Boateng wrote:
This is so beautiful.It is highly commendable.Congratulations to our guys.They did very well.God bless the sponsors of this important dinner.
Nana Yaa Adjeiwaa Kodie added:
That's awesome, Stephen is an asset to OWASS. looking forward to seeing him again next year God willing. Congratulations guys.
Stephen Apemah Baah cries after NSMQ final defeat
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Apemah-Baah broke cried after their loss to PRESEC in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz finals.
The video showed Stephen crying while being comforted by a man, with others passing by offering words of consolation, acknowledging his exceptional effort considering his age and class.
