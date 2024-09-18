Friends of the four Ghanaian students dismissed and jailed for falsifying transcripts have united to help with their case

Efforts to assist four Ghanaian students who are currently facing trial in the US for allegedly falsifying high school transcripts to gain admission to Lehigh University have been intensified.

Friends of the four students - Otis Opoku, Evans Oppong, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo - have raised a total of $12,914 via a GoFundMe campaign set up on September 16.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on the GoFundMe page, the initial amount of $9075.00 was donated 'to help the boys with their legal fees'.

Additionally, a new GoFundMe account, which has been set up by an organisation, has now generated $3,866, equivalent to GH¢60,000, so far.

With a new target of $30,000, equivalent to GH¢471,000, friends of the students are hopeful they will be able to raise the money to assist the four Ghanaian students in affording legal aid.

"Dear Everyone, PSA: In the previous GoFundMe, we were able to raise $9075.00 to help the boys with their legal fees. The previous GoFundMe was paused in order to transfer the responsibilities to an organisation, so this is now the official GoFundMe to support the boys. Our original goal of $40,000.00 has changed to $30,925.00 to account for the money we previously raised," the statement on the GoFundMe page read in part.

Ghanaians react to four students being arrested

Social media has gone haywire after news of the arrest of the four students, including the NSMQ star Evans Oppong, surfaced online.

YEN.com.gh has looked at some of the reactions.

@Gracebal0 stated:

"I feel sad for them because all they want is to go to a good school"

@Henry_Emileo added:

"Oh slow! This one straight back to Ghana oo. Them no go allow you do cleaning work sef. Make them run na Ghana no good."

@bigquammy05 commented:

"A lot of other transcripts from Ghana is gonna be critically screened. Ahhh"

@meetedzenebubu added:

"Why forge your results though? People are leaving with lower etc. What might have influenced this decision?"

