A relative of Partey Dortey could not hide her joy after Presec triumphed in the 2023 NSMQ

Narkie Ama Dortey, in a post, commended her younger brother for his performance in the competition

Many people who reacted to the post showered praises on Partey Dortey for his role in helping Presec win the NSMQ

The sister of Benedict Partey Dortey, a finalist from Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) in the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ), has reacted to the victory her brother's school chalked in the competition.

In a post on Facebook, the young lady, Narkie Ama Dortey, shared a photo of the Presec NSMQ contestants holding the NSMQ trophy.

The photo was accompanied with a caption where she expressed joy that Presec won the NSMQ trophy for the eighth time in history in the competition.

She also commended her brother for making the family proud and for playing a crucial role in helping his school win the trophy.

"I can’t keep calm as I kept screaming soo loud here.Congratulations baby brother PARTEY and the whole PRESEC team. Thanks for us your family proud. We love youuu soo much. You domina8ted and God made it Gr8t," the post read.

Ghanaians react to the post

Netizens who saw the post commended Benedict for his stellar performance in the competition.

David Adu stated:

Thank u aunty Narkie for giving us Parteyyyy...his calmness and swiftness alone

Felix Narh-Asare revealed:

Partey Dortey is the name.... Dangme is shining

Pretty Gee indicated:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Parents of Partey speak about their son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the parents of Benedict Partey Dortey have expressed their unsurprise at their son's achievement.

His mother disclosed that Benedict was inherently driven and had an exceptional work ethic, always completing his school assignments diligently.

She revealed that he would even do his homework in school before returning home, ensuring his studies were never neglected.

Benedict's parents proudly said the academic intelligence of their boy was from an early age.

It was revealed that he skipped class one and started his educational journey from class two.

