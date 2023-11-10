WAEC has given a breakdown of the various instances of examination malpractices that characterised the just-ended 2023 BECE examination

The exam body raised concerns over mass cheating in the 2023 BECE, with subject results for 22,270 candidates at risk of cancellation

There was gender-balanced participation in the examination, according to WAEC, with provisional results accessible on the official WAEC website

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has disclosed subject results for 22,270 candidates who participated in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would be cancelled.

This is due to suspected cases of mass cheating.

The examination body said in a statement that the results are currently under scrutiny, and the decision to cancel or release them will be based on the outcomes of ongoing investigations.

The provisional results for the 2023 BECE, which included both public and private school candidates, are now accessible on the official WAEC website, www.waecgh.org.

This year's BECE witnessed the participation of 600,900 candidates, with an almost equal gender distribution of 300,404 males and 300,496 females. Additionally, 53 visually impaired candidates, 366 with hearing impairment, and 54 with special educational needs took part in the examination.

Despite utilising 2,137 examination centres across the country, 3,366 candidates were marked as absent.

In terms of the BECE for Private Candidates, 1,839 individuals participated, with 942 males and 897 females.

The examination took place at fifteen centres, mostly in regional capitals, and 61 private candidates were recorded as absent.

During the 34th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners' Appointment Committee for BECE on November 6, 2023, WAEC approved several measures in response to examination malpractices:

Cancellation of Subject Results:

312 school candidates and 3 private candidates will have their subject results cancelled for bringing unauthorised materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.

Cancellation of Entire Results:

At least 41 school candidates and 1 private candidate will face the cancellation of their entire results for being found in possession of mobile phones in the examination hall.

Withholding of Subject Results:

180 school candidates and 4 private candidates will have their subject results withheld due to suspicions related to various examination offences.

Withholding of Entire Results:

The entire results of 110 school candidates and 2 private candidates will be withheld pending further investigation into various suspected offences.

Earlier, the government averted the derailment of the timelines for this year's WASSCE and BECE after releasing money to WAEC.

GES hunts unqualified students who sat for BECE

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported last month that the Ghana Education Service launched a manhunt for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year.

The service described the students as being unqualified and directed all school heads to reveal such students.

Reports indicated at the time that the GES was going to scrutinise the attendance records of JHS students.

