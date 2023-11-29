Francis Edem Kumado, an Anfoega-Agata native in Ghana's Volta Region, has emerged as the best graduating student at Ho Technical University - HTU

He also made history as this year's valedictorian during the 24th Congregation on Saturday, November 18, at the GM Afeti Auditorium, where a total of 1,552 students graduated

Loved ones and online users have inundated him with accolades after his academic achievement garnered the spotlight

A former Kpando Technical Institute student, Francis Edem Kumado, has made Ho Technical University history as the 2023 best graduating student and valedictorian.

The Higher National Diploma (HND) Fashion Design and Textiles learner worked hard academically to graduate first in his class, earning a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.95.

Not only has Kumado, 20, accomplished his goal and made history, but he has also inspired many after clinching this year's coveted title at the 24th Congregation of the university.

The native of Anfoega-Agata in North Dayi District in Ghana's Volta Region immediately received high praise when published his achievement on the school's socials.

''Congratulations to the Overall Best Graduating Student and Valedictorian for the 24th Congregation,'' portions of the post read on Instagram.

Netizens react to Francis Edem Kumado's achievement

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here.

Iamslinky_01 said:

Congratulations, buddy.

Rejoicebiedo reacted:

Congratulations, Fashion design is not only about brown paper ️ ampaaa.

Classy_cal mentioned:

Congratulations @vasilika_gh ❤️.

Adjo Amadzi indicated:

Ewes are smart. Congratulation.

Ahwedesg said:

Congratulations .

Juzzy_xx reacted:

Congratulations.

