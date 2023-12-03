Mary Adu-Gyamfi, a Ghanaian prodigy, graduated as the Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering

She gleaned the title during the 15th Congregation of the University of Mines and Technology - UMaT

Netizens populated the comments sections of the university's socials, where she was celebrated to commend her

Mary Adu-Gyamfi earned superior grades for the Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering during the 15th Congregation of the University of Mines and Technology - UMaT.

She cemented her achievement with a cumulative weighted average (CWA) of 83.54 when she graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Mining Engineering.

Ghanaian Adu-Gyamfi emerges Best Female Student in Mining Engineering at UMaT. Photo credit: umatedugh.

Source: Instagram

The prodigy was awarded over $1,000.00 (GH¢12,013.40) cash prize, an HP laptop for the milestone, and the opportunity to have her national service at Newmont.

The Newmont Award encourages and empowers females to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers, particularly in mining.

See photos of Mary Adu-Gyamfi beaming with pride in the pictures below:

How people reacted to Mary Adu-Gyamfi's achievement

Nana Yaw Boadu indicated:

Congratulations, Miss Mary.

Chinwe Etonyeaku posted:

Wow! This is remarkable. Congratulations

Fred Aboagye-Larbi said:

Congratulations.

Faustina Kwofie posted:

Congratulations girl.

Ohenewaa Kakra Dankwa indicated:

Congratulations, a big one to you, Mary.

Akosua Exornam

Wow, congratulations.

Fidelis Asenso Jackson indicated:

Big big congratulations to her.

Margaret Arkoh commented:

Congratulations, Mary.

Oheneba Adwoa Achiaa said:

Awesome.

Moses Kanley said:

I wanted to meet this visionary lady.

Abraham Aduhene Donkor reacted:

Wow, congratulations.

Emmanuel Armah said:

Awesome, congratulations.

Elizabeth Aboagye reacted:

Congratulations, my prezdo.

Marian Aggrey indicated:

Congratulations, girl.

Sarah Cudjor commented:

Congrats, dear.

Samuel Sibil said:

Many congratulations, Mary.

Mark Mohamed Mak'onga indicated:

Congrats to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh