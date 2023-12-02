Fifty-seven-year-old Charity Akortia has been named the National Best Farmer at the 2023 National Farmers' Day celebration

She took home GH¢1 million and other prizes for securing the prestigious title over two other men

Vice-President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia presented the winners with prizes at the event on Friday, December 1

Charity Akortia, a woman from Agona West District in Ghana's Central Region, emerged as the National Best Farmer during the 2023 National Farmers' Day celebration.

The 57-year-old farmer was crowned at this year's event in Tarkwa in the Western Region on Friday, December 1. She received GH¢1 million and other prizes.

Prizes were also awarded to the first runner-up, Theophilus Ezenrane Ackah, 46, of Jomoro in the Western Region, and the second runner-up, Kwaku Yeboah Asiamah, 58, of Bono East Region.

Vice-President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia awarded the recipients prizes, emphasising the importance of farmers and the agriculture sector to the Ghanaian economy.

"As we honour our heroic farmers and co-actors in the agricultural value chain, we must remember that the new dynamics necessitate new solutions to achieve our food security, resilience, job creation, poverty reduction, and prosperity goals,'' he said, per citinewsroom.

He noted that the government has managed to address the challenges to food security through the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative since 2017, but more needs to be done.

See some of the images from the celebration below:

Peeps commend Charity Akortia

Vice-President Bawumia shared images from the National Farmers Day celebration on Facebook, where people commended the winner.

Addo Osei Wilson indicated:

Kudos to Charity Akortia, a deserving National Best Farmer! Your dedication shines, inspiring pride in Ghana's agriculture.

Ahmed Kyebiri commented:

Congratulations to our farmers.

Hamdan Abubakari posted:

Congratulations to the winner.

Bra Kwesey indicated:

Congrats to the National best farmer. Next year will be my turn as the National best farmer.

Ama Vida commented:

Well-deserved award.

Nana Kwasi Mind indicated:

Thanks to our gallant farmers who feed us.

Nana Kwasi Mind said:

Congratulations to all the winners.

