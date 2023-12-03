2019 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Ekua Mends Bannerman popularly called Ekua, has shared lovely photos from her vacation in the United Kingdom.

The Central Regional representative is a globetrotter and one of the fashionable beauty queens who always impresses with her elegant looks without showing her cleavage.

2019 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Ekua, slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @queenekua_19

Source: Instagram

Ekua wore a simple pink tee shirt and camo jeans styled with white sneakers as she posed at the Kotoka International Airport. The gorgeous beauty queen looked stunning in long-coloured braids while showing off her flawless face without makeup.

Check out the photos below;

2019 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Ekua flaunts her smooth legs in a stunning dress

Ghanaian fashion model and beauty queen Ekua looked captivating in a short orange dress styled in a white designer bag while modelling in green designer sandals.

Check out the photos below;

2019 Ghana's Most Beautiful Ekua slays in a two-piece outfit

The intelligent beauty queen looked fabulous in a stylish two-piece ensemble and black leggings while rocking black boots.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on 2019 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Ekua's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

maame_pokuaa755 stated:

Beautiful queen ❤️❤️❤️

millash33 stated:

Awwww, my admirer, I am so happy for truly from my heart

nanaesibaidoo620 stated:

Queen that❤️❤️❤️

brucebrown_biney stated:

Sister Kukuwa

clementafreh stated:

Awww is your sis beautiful ❤️

clementafreh stated:

Wooosh see color

iam_emma_borketey_pong stated:

Love your legs ❤️. Last slide

missbessie19 stated:

Okaayyyy pepper us

_georgette_otchere stated:

Nice meeting you, too ❤️

Lie. Bamba.161 stated:

So cute and beautiful with your lovely dress ❤️❤️❤️❤️

__afriyie stated:

U look fine but then I need that wig when u touch down ayt

sensa_tionalwoman stated:

We are not ready, ma! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd Runner-Up Aseidua Shocks Fans With Her Crazy Dance Moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up Aseidua's unique dance moves.

In a viral video, the young media celebrity stunned everyone with her extraordinary dance abilities.

A few people commented on the lovely video that was trending on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh