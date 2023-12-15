An assemblyman in the Central Region has been arrested for collecting money for recruitment into the security services

The assembly member for the Atwereboanda Electoral Area in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region has been arrested for collecting money for recruitment into the security services.

The suspect, Joseph Dankwa, demanded GH¢8,800 as a processing fee from one of the victims.

The assemblyman was demanding GH¢18,000 as part of his scam. Source: Getty Images

He eventually wanted to charge GH¢18,000 as part of the scam. In an interview, Nana Abbiw, a victim, said Dankwa, in an oral agreement, promised to refund any amount paid if he could not secure a slot in the security service.

According to him, all attempts made to get the suspect to refund his money proved futile, hence lodging an official complaint to the Ajumako Police Command and the subsequent arrest.

Some reports indicate that the assemblyman has been allegedly blackmailing and attempting to extort money from job seekers.

Officer in training busted for using forged KNUST degree

A police recruit at the Pwalugu Police Training School in the Upper East Region has been arrested for fraud.

The recruit was arrested for using a forged Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology certificate to get enlisted into the service.

The suspect subsequently confessed to having forged the certificate after he was interrogated.

Two arrested for recruitment fraud

Two persons have been jailed for 32 months for defrauding a man trying to buy placements in the Ghana Army.

The two defrauded a local businessman of over GH¢50,000, paid in two instalments.

The case was heard by a Twedie District court in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian abroad caught trying to get driver's license fraudulently

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh has reported that a Ghanaian man in Belgium has been jailed for one year because of alleged fraud during a driving test.

The man hired a lookalike to trick examiners and take the test on his behalf after failing 12 previous times.

The prosecutor in the case lauded the driving test examiners for being vigilant and detecting fraud.

