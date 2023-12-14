A KNUST graduate has made it his mission to support brilliant but financially challenged students to secure scholarships abroad

Selorm Promise Abedu is currently a student at the University of Rochester in the US

His non-profit organisation have assisted over 100 students in securing scholarships to over 57 universities abroad

Selorm Promise Abedu, an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is trending for the right reasons due to his desire to assist Ghanaian students in securing scholarships abroad.

Currently studying at the University of Rochester in the US, Selorm, through his non-profit organisation (Ckodon Foundation), offers brilliant but financially challenged students the necessary assistance to gain admission into top universities in the US, UK and Canada.

Selorm Promise Abedu on helping students to study abroad. Photo credit: @_ckodon/X @JoyNews/Facebook

The assistance comes in the form of sponsoring qualified students to take the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE).

The organisation also guides admitted students through the visa application process at no cost.

Highlighting the strides made by the foundation in its two years of existence, Selorm, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Ckodon Foundation, said the foundation has helped over 100 undergraduate and graduate students gain admission to some of the top universities n the US, including Harvard University, Yale University, California Institute of Technology, Cornell University and Princeton University.

"To date, we have facilitated admissions to 57 different institutions, winning over $35 million in total scholarships."

He appealed to groups, individuals and organisations to donate to support his cause of helping brilliant but needy students pursue tertiary education.

Netizens commend Selorm Promise Abedu

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section commended Selorm for his vision towards helping the needy access scholarships abroad.

@AlfordBogisich stated:

Great to see the face behind the amazing work at TheCkodonFoundation! Mr. Selorm Promise Abedu, thank you for your dedication and commitment to making a positive impact. Keep inspiring us all!

@eben_armani wrote:

That's the boss behind the Ckodon foundation....

@PawnPioneers commented:

Here Selorm wo y3 guyy

@KwameDaniel_

That was a powerful one @selorm_promise.You do all. Ghana and Africa appreciate

