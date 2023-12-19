Kweinortey Andrews, a student of Bepong Senior High/Commercial School in the Eastern region, Ghana, excels in the 2023 WASSCE with a perfect score of 8As

A Ghanaian who partook in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has scored 8As.

The boy is called Kweinortey Andrews and attended Bepong Senior High/Commercial School in the Kwahu South District in the Eastern region.

From his results, the boy offered Business and his electives were, Business Management, Financial Accounting, Principles of Cost Accounting and Economics.

The Business student scored 8As in his 2023 WASSCE Photo credit: William Borney (Getty Images) & @_mrshaun_111 (Twitter)

He scored A1 in all the four elective subjects and recorded A1 in all four of his core subjects.

The core subjects are Social Studies, English language, Integrated Science and Core Mathematics.

The results was released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). Kweinortey's result was shared by @_mrshaun_111 on X, formerly Twitter.

Tyrone Marghuy Blows WASSCE

Meanwhile, Tyrone Marghuy, initially denied admission to Achimota School due to his dreadlocks, has excelled in the 2023 WASSCE, scoring straight As in all eight subjects.

The student read General Science and achieved a remarkable feat despite the challenges he faced in his early days at the school.

Demon: Prempeh College NSMQ Star Obtains 6As In WASSCE, Photo Of Result Slip Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Yaw Boakye Kwarteng, known as "Demon" from Prempeh College's 2023 NSMQ team, exceled in the WASSCE with A grades in six subjects and B grades in two.

The achievement was celebrated by Prempeh College on Facebook, expressing pride in their accomplished graduates.

The post acknowledged the outstanding performance of their students, garnering 400 likes and 33 comments at the time of writing.

