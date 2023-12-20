Over 9,500 Out Of 20,000 Teachers Fail 2023 Licensure Exams, Results To Be Released December 21
Almost 50% of teachers who took the latest Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination failed
The Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination will be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023
The Ministry of Education earlier set up a committee to probe the mass failures in the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination
Of the 20,181 teachers who sat for the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) 2&3, 9,556 failed.
According to the National Teaching Council (NTC), the results will officially be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
A statement from the Council said 10,625 teachers, representing 52.6%, passed the exams.
The Council said the results will be published on its website, and candidates can access them via their unique pins.
Earlier, the Ministry of Education set up a committee to probe the mass failures in the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examinations.
The education minister has said he wants the committee to suggest ways to improve the quality of candidates desiring to be recruited in teaching.
Previous mass failures in licensure examination
YEN.com.gh reported that 6,481 out of the 7,728 candidates who took part in the previous Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination failed.
Some candidates' work was mocked online after essays with several basic mistakes were leaked to the public.
An educationist, Nii Armah Addy, told YEN.com.gh that the results reflected the state of Ghana's education.
Teachers who failed the exam will get one more chance to pass the test.
Some of the candidates have taken the exam as many as nine times.
