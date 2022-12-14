A young man has joined the list of intelligent students who passed the 2022 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination with distinction

Justice Kubi an old student of OWASS also represented his school at this year’s NSMQ

Justice hopes to be an electrical engineer and is hoping for a scholarship to pursue his dream abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

An intelligent boy has added his name to an enviable list of students who clocked eight As in the 2022 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Justice Kubi Appiah an old student of Opoku Ware School scored straight As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Brilliant OWASS product clocks 8As in 2022 WASSCE Photo credit@Richard Justice Ayamba

Source: UGC

Justice also represented OWASS at this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Justice says his dream is to become an electrical engineer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The 19-year-old intelligent boy bought admission forms at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology but tells YEN.com.gh that he will relish the opportunity to win a scholarship in order to pursue a course in electrical engineering abroad

WASSCE Student: Brilliant Ghanaian 'Boy' Who Bagged 7As Gets Full Scholarship to University; Peeps Excited

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how Richmond Oppong, a Science student who gleaned 7As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been given a scholarship.

In a Facebook post, social media user Jon Bosco disclosed that Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir Foundation accepted the call to sponsor the entire cost of Oppong's university education.

''It takes a good heart to help the less privileged. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir foundation for accepting the call to sponsor Master Richard Oppong's University education fully,'' portions of Bosco's post read.

Also, Quarshie Helena Mawusi Afi, an alumna of Wesley Girls' Senior High School, has received accolades for earning eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Science student bagged As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language. Social media user Eshun Precious (@kwesitraffic) posted the results of the brilliant young girl to shower praises on her.

'WASSCE is not an easy feat. I involved myself in 2022 WASSCE script-checking for some time. The scores you see are from what you provided. That is why students like Quarshie Helena need to be congratulated! She is genuinely smart,'' he wrote on his feed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh