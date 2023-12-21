A video of Tyrone Marhguy speaking in an interview about himself has gone viral online

The Rastafarian admitted in the interview that he was an extrovert but changed due to the back and forth regarding his admission to Achimota School

He said sometimes his friends complain that he does not have a social life due to how he often stays indoors

Tyrone Marhguy was overcome with emotion after being asked whether he identifies as an introvert.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of CitiNewsroom, the brilliant old student of Achmota School answered in the negative adding that he was the extroverted type and had all the traits to show for it.

He said that side of him changed following the brouhaha that came as a result of the move by Achimota School to deny him admission on the basis of his dreadlocks.

Tyrone said the situation forced him to become an indoor person, and that aspect of him has since not changed.

"I was much very extroverted not until after the court case, but I will say after two or three years of forcing to be an introvert, it has remained that way"

"When I am indoors for a very long time I feel like screaming, I know this is not right but when you go out, I am naa I have go back inside,"

He added that sometimes his friends even complain that he does not have a social life.

Tyrone Marhguy on plans for university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Marhguy has broken his silence regarding his future.

Speaking with Citi TV, the Rastafarian said he intends to study either Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Electrical Engineering at the university.

On the university he wants to attend, the intelligent teen explained that he would like to study at either Academic City University College or Ashesi University in Ghana.

Tyrone added that he would also relish the opportunity to study at Cornell University, Harvard University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

