The video of Tyrone Marhguy detailing his journey to excelling in the WASSCE has gone viral

The old student Achimota said he was hoping to get 7As in the exam and was even working towards that

He added that per his prediction, English Language was the subject he was hoping to get B2

Tyrone Marhguy, the brilliant Rasta student who was initially denied admission to Achimota School because of his dreadlocks has confessed that he was not expecting to clock eight As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the brilliant young man who was speaking in an interview said his expectation regarding his WASSCE result was 7As and one B.

Quizzed by the interviewer which subject he had doubts on getting on a A, Tyrone without hesitation replied that it was English Language.

"It is something I do even for the BECE, I write the scores I will get and hope to get it. I have to be honest, I wrote 7As, there was B somewhere."

He also clarified that the video of him checking his WASSCE result was planned by his friends.

At the time of writing the report, he video of Tyrone speaking on his WASSCE had raked in over 3000 views.

Marhguy targets Harvard, MIT and Cornell

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Marhguy has revealed desire to study at Academic City University College or Ashesi University in Ghana.

In the US, he also mentioned Cornell University, Harvard University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as schools he would like to attend.

Quizzed on the programme he hopes to pursue, the brilliant SHS graduate named Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering.

Tyrone excels in SAT

Also Tyrone could not keep mute after he excelled in the SAT as he took X to announce share his score.

He wrote the test while in Achimota School studying for his final WASSCE exams.

His remarkable SAT score puts him in the 99th percentile of candidates globally making him eligible for admission to top Ivy League schools.

