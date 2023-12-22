A Ghanaian boy who got aggregate six in the BECE requires financial support to afford beneficial educational resources

Despite the Free SHS programme, Solomon Kwetey, who has been admitted to Adisadel College, needs assistance in purchasing some items

His need for assistance was posted on social media by X user @sackey_james6, and people responded with diverse remarks

Solomon Kwetey, a Ghanaian youngster who has gained enrollment at Adisadel College, requires financial assistance to realise his dream of obtaining a senior high school education.

In a post on X, @sackey_james6 highlighted the touching predicament of the brilliant boy who earned six ones in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

BECE boy who gained admission into Adisadel College with six ones needs support. Photo credit: @sackey_james6.

The X user posted a picture of Kwetey and the learner's BECE results to request support from the public and online users.

''This is Solomon Kwetey, a brilliant but needy junior high school graduate who got admitted to ADISADEL COLLEGE but can't make it after the recent demise of his parents.

''Please let's help him reach someone to support his secondary education with a retweet," @sackey_james6 said on X.

More than 273,000 people had seen the post at the time of this publication.

See the post below:

Peeps respond to @sackey_james6's appeal for help

Netizens thronged the comments section of the post to share diverse thoughts. Many wanted to know if he wouldn't benefit from the Free SHS programme.

@kakra377 indicated:

Sometimes, it's sad to begin life begging on the internet. God be your helper.

@Dr_Edible asked:

It's free education not working? No offence.

@BornAgain7718 commented:

Nyame b3y3.

@sackey_james6 posted:

Oww senior. Let's help him, wai.

@Astroo__1 indicated:

But it's free education.

@wbright444 commented:

Good grades; he should do General Science.

@sackey_james6 said:

It's my prayer we get helped.

@reality337671 asked:

Is Adisadel College not part of the Free Education?

@sackey_james6 commented:

His prospectus isn't free oo, senior.

