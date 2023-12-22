Kondaah Batholomew is a determined scion of a late man and lives with his mother, who survives on farming

He overcame mountains of financial challenges to graduate from senior high school with 7As in the 2023 WASSCE

The Lassia-Tuolu Senior High School student wants to be a lawyer and needs help paying for the advanced education

Kondaah Batholomew, a determined young man, has pushed through financial obstacles to complete his senior school education with 7As to his credit.

He earned the impressive grades at Lassia-Tuolu Senior High School in Wa West District in the Upper West Region, where he wrote this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to Upperwestmedia.net, Batholomew is being cared for by his mother following the death of his father years ago. The widow, a peasant farmer, cannot fund her son's pursuit of a university law degree.

Despite receiving 7As and a B2 in Integrated Science, the resilient young man may postpone his studies if his family cannot receive public funding.

His elder brother, Mathew, has appealed for assistance to finance Batholomew's dream of receiving a university education. Please get in touch with 0540975301 to offer assistance.

See Kondaah Batholomew's results below:

