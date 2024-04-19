A KNUST graduate has secured admission to pursue a Master's programme at a Swedish university

He is on the brink of losing the admission since he cannot afford to pay his tuition fees which is a requirement

He is therefore appealing to the general public to come to his aid with the necessary support to help him further his education

A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Derrick Adu Sarfo, is on the verge of losing admission to a Swedish university due to financial constraints.

The young man, according to information available to YEN.com.gh, who completed KNUST in 2021 has been admitted to the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden to pursue a master's programme.

He was conditionally admitted and is required to pay his first installment of tuition fees by May 2024 before commencing his studies at the institute in Sweden.

He told YEN.com.gh that he is worried about losing the admission since he hasn't been able to secure the needed funds to pay for his tuition fees.

Life has been tough after National Service

Derrick, after completing school in 2021 proceeded with his mandatory National Service in 2022. Life, according to him, has been tough since then.

Luckily, things turned around for him this year and he secured admission to the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden.

All efforts to raise the funds have so far proven futile. He is therefore appealing to the general public to come to his aid.

Ghanaian Student with 6As may have his dreams of becoming a lawyer shattered due to financial issues

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian SHS graduate who feared his dreams may be shattered due to financial constraints.

Stephen Eshun, a former student of Huni Valley Senior High School, scored six As and two Bs in the 2023 WASSCE.

Stephen dreams of studying law, but that may not be possible if he does not get financial support for his tertiary education.

The former Hunivass student believes he would make an excellent lawyer, but that is hinged on financial assistance.

