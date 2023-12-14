Kenneth Bakhita Edgbadzor, a 2023 NSMQ contestant for Achimota School, has been celebrated by the Holy Spirit Catholic Church

The prodigy and his colleagues made their school proud when they reached the contest's finale

Though they did not secure a win for Achimota School, Edgbadzor continues to receive praises from the public and online platforms

Kenneth Bakhita Edgbadzor, a 2023 contestant of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has been honoured by the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Ho in Ghana's Volta Region.

The young man and his colleague Elagbe Walter Abiwu led Achimota School to the contest's grand finale at the National Theatre in Accra on October 30.

Edgbadzor and his partner could not secure the trophy for their school, coming second after the victor Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) at the end of the highly-publicised content.

In an online post, Facebook user Andrews Adugu shared visuals showing scenes at the church, where Edgbadzor was celebrated for his commendable achievement with the Achimota squad.

''With my Holy childhood son (Sunday school) Bakhita Kenneth Edgbadzor. One of the contestants for our Achimota School at the National Science and Maths Quiz finals, where we proudly came 1st runners up.

''This video and pictures were taken after church at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Ho, where we honoured him by recognising his academic exploits,'' portions of the caption read.

Folks react to the visuals Kenneth Bakhita Edgbadzor

Rustum Senorgbe indicated:

Nice one, I have one-on-one plans for him. Sharp.

Elorm Kwaku Denu suggested;

Nice! Is he thinking of writing the SATs? I can connect him with someone for guidance and sort his exam fee if he wants to write.

Acquah Baba Musa simply said:

Great.

Nana Victor posted:

Sharp guy. You are doing well.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

