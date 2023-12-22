Jemima Bennin, an exemplary student from Otumfuor Osei Tutu II College in the Ashanti region, defies school categories, scoring 8A's in the 2023 WASSCE

As a Science student, her electives included elective maths, biology, chemistry, and physics, achieving As in all eight subjects

The achievement showcases that success transcends school labels, emphasising individual dedication and excellence

Jemima Bennin, a Ghanaian girl who attended Otumfuor Osei Tutu II College in the Ashanti Region, has proved that one can make it regardless of the school one attends.

She scored eight As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Jemima was a Science student, and her electives were elective maths, biology, chemistry and physics. She scored an A in all eight subjects.

A collage of the crest of Otumfuor Osei Tutu II College and Jemima's results. Photo credit: Gabriel Osei Kufuor (Facebook) & Ghana High Schools

Source: UGC

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II College is a category B mixed school located in Tetrem in the Ashanti Region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

Meanwhile, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 ( four As, three Bs and one C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 results (eight As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to overcome these financial challenges and ensure the brothers continue their education.

Bicycle Repairer’s Son With Eight As Can’t Further His Education Due to Unavailability Of Funds

In a related development, Daniel Rouamba, facing financial challenges, scored 8As in the 2023 WASSCE despite losing his mother in class 5.

Tuition-free support and a Tullow Oil scholarship enabled him to attend Adisadel College, but new financial constraints threatened his education.

If the old boy of Adisadel College does not get any financial help, he will not be able to further his education.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh