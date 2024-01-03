Fortunate Ayaaba Abugba, a brilliant student from Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School, scored 7As and 1B in the 2022 WASSCE

Despite gaining admission to KNUST for Chemical Engineering, financial challenges threaten his education

Fortunate is therefore appealing for assistance to cover fees and necessary expenses for his four-year program

Fortunate Ayaaba Abugba is an old Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School student in the Upper East Region at Navrongo of Kasena-Nankani Municipal district.

He wrote his West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2022, scoring 7As and 1B. He was a General Science student.

The intelligent boy has now gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to read a four-year programme in Chemical Engineering.

A collage of Fortunate Ayaaba Abugba and his WASSCE results Photo credit: Fortunate

Source: UGC

However, Fortunate may not be able to meet the admission requirements. He said his parents are financially unstable, and that will make it impossible for him to raise the money needed to further his education.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“Due to the financial struggles of my parents, I can not pay my fees and buy the things needed,” Fortunate said.

He is, therefore, pleading for help so he can continue his education and be a better person.

Girl From Navrongo On The Verge Of Losing UMaT Admission

Meanwhile, Lelar Bendowe Kayele, an outstanding SHS graduate with 4As and 4Bs, faces the risk of losing her UMaT admission due to financial constraints.

She needs to raise funds for academic fees and accommodation.

The family has raised GH¢1,000 and seeks support from individuals and organizations to fulfil her dream.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

In a related development, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (four As, three Bs, one C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 WASSCE results (eight As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to overcome these financial challenges and ensure their children's education.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh