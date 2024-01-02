An SHS graduate is appealing for financial support in order to pursue tertiary education

The Adiembra SHS old student is at risk of losing his admission if he is unable to pay his fees at KNUST before the deadline day

Many people who reacted to the post called on well meaning Ghanaians and groups to come to his aid

John Kofi Asante, an intelligent SHS graduate is in dire need of financial assistance in order to further his education at the tertiary level.

The old student of Adiembra Senior High School passed the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) with flying colours as he bagged A in five subjects and B in three subjects respectively.

Adiembra SHS old student seeks financial help to pay fees Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST @the_marcoli_boy/X

Source: Twitter

Due to his stellar academic performance, he has gained admission to to study Bsc Biological Science at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He however stands the risk of losing out on attending university if he is unable to pay the fees for the academic year latest by Saturday January 5.

A social media influencer @the_marcoli_boy who shared photos of John's result slip and admission letter on the X platform appealed to benevolent individuals groups and organizations to come to the aid of the boy.

"This Brilliant Young Man passed his WASSCE and gained admission to KNUST but needs assistance in order to pay his admission, Kindly contact 0500041638 if you can help him" his post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated over 10,000 views and 23 comments.

Ghanaians react to the post

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post commended the social media influencer for bringing the plight of the SHS graduate to the public's attention.

@kwesi_winfred reacted:

Chale Twilight you’re a blessing indeed oo but bro the fooling be too much. E dey cover your good deeds oo

@PYdadzie suggested:

Contact citifm...they run a scholarship program

Boy seeks support to attend university

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man Silas Ebbi also appealed for financial support if his hopes of going to the University will materialize.

The old student of Dadieso Senior High Technical School who studied General Arts sat for the 2019 WASSCE where he had 4As and 4Bs.

Silas was offered admission at the University of Education(UEW) to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (Economics Education) however one stumbling block in his path is how to raise the money to pay the school fees.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh