A young man has taken to social media to praise the Vice President of Africa Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for his humility and willingness to serve.

This comes after the hall executive was spotted assisting freshers allotted to his hall.

Vice President Of Africa Hall helps freshers Photo credit: @Mark_Doh_/X

Source: Twitter

Unlike other leaders who would simply opt to shout out instructions as a way of showing off, photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @MarkDoh showed Benedict Nana Sefah busily assisting the freshers by carrying their luggages and other items all in a bid to help them settle in quickly

The post referred to Benedict as a student leader who places prominence on the well-being of others, and often assists them whenever necessary.

"Shoutout to Benedict Nana Sefah, Africa Hall Vice President. Not only does he excel in his role, but he goes beyond to help others. Here he is, selflessly carrying freshers' luggages, making their transition smoother. Cheers to a true leader,"

At the time of writing the report, the inspiring post which highlights the essence of humility and hard work, had raked in over 3000 views and 78 likes.

Actions of Benedict Nana Sefah earns him praise

A netizen who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises on him for being hardworking and a humble leader.

@AmissahHamzah reacted:

Solid gentleman. Shout out to our Africa Hall Vice President

KNUST welcomes international students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) warmly received international students who have started arriving in the country.

Photos on X captured the moment a delegation from the university were spotted at the Kotoka International Airport welcoming the students.

A continuing student, Prince Dormenyo who was part of the delegation said the move was part of efforts by the university to ensure that international students arrived on campus safely.

