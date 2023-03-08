KNUST has recorded another landmark achievement at the 2023 World Universities Debating Championships (WUDC)

The Kumasi-based university came second in the finals of the competition in the ESL category

By this, the university has become the first African University to make such a record in the competition since its inception 43 years ago

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has once chalked another huge success worth acknowledging and celebrating.

The university came second in the finals of the World Universities Debating Championships (WUDC) in the English as a Second Language (ESL) category, which was held in Madrid, Spain, this earlier year.

At the finals, the four competing universities debated on the motion, ‘When they are not part of that religion, the house believes that feminists should refrain from critiquing widespread religious practices that have different rules based on gender.’

KNUST also made history as the first African University to make the ESL finals at the WUDC.

The university, prior to this competition, placed second in the Pan African Universities Debate Championship (PAUDC) in Nairobi, Kenya.

As reported by the Voice of KNUST, the university was ably represented by Prosper Michael Ametu, a BA Sociology level 400 student, and Vincent Johnson Attakpah, a BSc Statistics level 400 student, who qualified through nine rounds of debate.

The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson has commended the students for making the university proud.

She expressed optimism and belief in the students and urged them to prepare adequately for next year's competition scheduled to take place in Vietnam.

The World Universities Debating Championships (WUDC) is the largest debating competition in the world.

