Phillipa Afriyie Enuson who represented St Louis SHS at the NSMQ has gained admission to KNUST

The intelligent teen excelled in the WASSCE and is now studying medicine at the university

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post have congratulated Phillipa on her admission to KNUST

Phillipa Afriyie Enuson, one of the students who represented St Louis Senior High School at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) has gained admission to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The brainy student bagged straight As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and is now studying Medicine at the university.

St Louis NSMQ Star gains admission to KNUST Photo credit: @Voice_of_KNUST @NSMQGhana/X

Source: Twitter

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of the @VOICE_of_KNUST) showed photos of Phillipa on the campus of KNUST in a beautiful red dress, looking cheerful.

At the time of writing the report, the post on Phillipa's achievement had raked in over 64,000 views and 33 comments and was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Faizatu Mbo Abu Safianu, brilliant NSMQ 2023 contestant for St. Louis SHS who scored 8As in her WASSCE gains admission to study Electrical Engineering at KNUST".

Ghanaians congratulate the St Louis NSMQ star

News of Philippa's admission to KNUST was received with joy as many thronged the comment section of the post to congratulate her.

@assuachie commented:

Welcome to the best Uni

@SarkBodyBody indicated:

Brilliant kid Adey kai am waaaa. Where Faizatu dey?

@ChislonOpoku indicated:

Monyinaa mopese moye doctors Aden?

@OkayDji commented:

This girl mafia adisco make I cry

@KKY230 remarked:

It appears all the science and math quiz contestants are all in tech.those in legon please let’s see you.

OWASS NSMQ star gains admission to KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Franklyn Forson, an alumnus of Opoku Ware School, has also gained admission to study Electrical Engineering.

The intelligent student who excelled in the 2023 NSMQ got admission to KNUST to further his education after assisting his alter matter to reach the contest's grand finale.

Prempeh NSMQ star gains admission to KNUST

Also, Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's contestants at the 2023 NSMQ has gained admission to study at KNUST

The intelligent teen, bagged eight As in the 2023 WASSCE and is also studying medicine at the university.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh