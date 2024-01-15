One of the NSMQ contestants who represented St Louis SHS at the NSMQ has gained admission to KNUST

Faizatu Mbo Abu Safianu is now a first year student pursuing Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post have congratulated Faizatu on her admission to KNUST

Faizatu Mbo Abu Safianu, one of the contestants who represented St Louis Senior High School at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) has gained admission to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The brilliant teen who excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE ) where she got 8As is now studying Electrical Engineering.

Faizatu Mbo Abu Safianu gains admission to KNUST Photo credit: /VOICE_of_KNUST@NSMQGhana/X

Source: Twitter

Three photos shared by YEN.com.gh on the X page of the @VOICE_of_KNUST) showed photos of Faizatu on the campus of KNUST looking visibly excited.

The announcement of Faizatu's admission to KNUST which had gained over 56,000 views and 2000 likes at the time of writing the report was captioned:

"Faizatu Mbo Abu Safianu, brilliant NSMQ 2023 contestant for St. Louis SHS who scored 8As in her WASSCE gains admission to study Electrical Engineering at KNUST".

Ghanaians congratulate the St Louis NSMQ star

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated her on her admission to KNUST.

@bensonboateng24 commented:

My crush is in tech will get her definitely waiting at Franco

@kwame_aej reacted:

brilliant girl

@qwesi_innocent wrote

Congratulations

OWASS NSMQ star gains admission to KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Forson Franklyn, an old student of Opoku Ware School, has also gained admission to study Electrical Engineering.

The intelligent young man who excelled in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) got admission to KNUST to further his education after assisting his alter matter to reach the contest's grand finale.

Prempeh NSMQ star gains admission to KNUST

Also, Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's contestants at the 2023 NSMQ has gained admission to study at KNUST

The intelligent teen, bagged eight As in the 2023 WASSCE and is now studying medicine at the university.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh