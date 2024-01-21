The University of Cape Coast has shut down its hospital indefinitely because of an ongoing staff strike

The University of Cape Coast has shut down its hospital indefinitely from January 19, 2024 because of the Universities Senior Staff Association strike.

Students have been advised to seek care for minor conditions at their respective hall infirmaries.

The strike is taking a health toll on the university. Source: Facebook/University Of Cape Coast (UCC)

Severe conditions to the school student clinic.

The clinic would work from 8 am to 6 pm, excluding weekends.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities in Ghana and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana have been on strike since January 17, 2024.

It wants the government to pay all outstanding debt and contributions together with the appropriate interest from February to December 2023 as a matter of urgency.

The union also stressed that the government should include the three percent penalty rates stipulated by the Pension Act, Act 766 section 64 because of the delays.

It also wants the policy cancelling overtime allowances reversed by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

In an earlier statement, the Senior Staff Association recounted that between 2010 and 2016, the government did not pay Tier-2 contributions, and when settling the arrears, it paid only a simple interest without the penalty.

The union also expects administrative processes like processing admissions and fees to be affected by the strike.

