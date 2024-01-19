The West African Examination Council is meeting students who had their results withheld over alleged cheating

WAEC has said the meeting will form part of a probe to ascertain whether or not the students are guilty

The meetings with the students will take place with WAEC officials in all of Ghana’s 16 regions

The West African Examination Council has summoned all students whose results were withheld over alleged malpractices during the examination.

The council is scheduled to meet them on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

It said the meeting will form part of investigations to ascertain whether or not the students are guilty.

The Public Relations Officer for WAEC, John Carpi, told the press the meetings will take place in all 16 regions.

It has already assigned officials in all the regions to engage the students as part of the probe into the alleged cheating.

The officials want to interrogate the students to understand the circumstances that led to some of them having the same answers.

The affected candidates have been urged to be patient with the process.

WAEC did something similar with the BECE, where over 2,000 candidates were invited after alleged malpractice.

Citi News reported that parents of the affected candidates have been accompanying them to WAEC's offices in the Ashanti Region.

WAEC has said some scripts of 22,270 candidates have been withheld over the reported cases of mass cheating.

Cheating during the WASSCE

In all, WAEC withheld the subject results of candidates from 235 schools believed to have cheated using AI in the 2023 WASSCE.

WAEC also cancelled the subject results of 3,647 candidates for bringing foreign materials.

The results of 839 candidates were cancelled for possessing mobile phones in the examination halls.

