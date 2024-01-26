A medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has graduated with seven awards

Dr Ernest Enyan bagged Best Graduating Pre-clinical Student and Best Overall Male Medical Student, among others

Netizens celebrated the driven young man's milestone after @msa_ucc posted his accomplishments on X

Dr Ernest Enyan, a medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast, earned seven awards during the university's 2024 graduation.

He emerged as the Best Graduating Pre-clinical Student, Best Overall Male medical Student, ⁠Best in Molecular Medicine, and Best Student in Radiology.

Ghanaian Ernest Enyan earns 7 awards as he graduates from the School of Medical Sciences of UCC. Photo credit: Nata Serenko/@msa_ucc.

In addition, Dr Enyan received the Best Student in Chemical Pathology and Best Student in Medical Biochemistry awards and capped them with the Best Graduating Male Student prize.

The Official Twitter Account for the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences Student Association posted his accomplishment on X.

''Meet Dr Ernest Enyan (old student of St. Peter's Boys Senior High School and read Pharm. B at KNUST). He goes home with 7 awards,'' portions of the caption read.

Elsewhere on X, @msa_uccseveral has highlighted the achievements of several other medical doctors who earned commendable milestones.

Read the full post below:

Peeps commend Dr Enyan

YEN.com.gh compiles some below.

@akwess_mannie commented:

Congratulations, Dr Enyan.

@musah_white said:

Congratulations, Doc.

