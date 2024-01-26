Akosombo International School alumna Dr Stacey Asante Asamani has emerged as a Best Graduating Student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC)

She was among the 2024 batch who successfully graduated from the School of Medical Sciences of UCC

Dr Asamani's accomplishment has earned her high praise from loved ones and online users on the social media platform X

A former Akosombo International School student, Dr Stacey Asante Asamani, has joined the ranks of Ghanaian doctors who have excelled academically.

She emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Final Part 2 during the 56th Congregation of the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

In a post on X (Twitter), the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences Student Association posted her achievement with a beautiful photo.

''Meet Dr Stacey Asante Asamani (Old student of Akosombo International School). Best Graduating Student in Final Part 2. We are proud of you,'' the caption read.

Dr Asamani beamed with a smile in the picture uploaded on X, where she looked straight into the camera.

Despite appearing in the image without glittering accessories, she still dazzled with her eye-catching beauty.

How fans celebrated Dr Asamani

Reactions trailed the post of @msa_ucc on X. YEN.com.gh compiled some here.

@SurenderedtoGod indicated:

Wow! We need a YouTube vid for this testimony, Stace! God did it. We give God the Glory; well done. Remember when you didn't get the WASSCE results you wanted, but unknowingly, God had better plans? Wow.

@selasie_d commented:

Congratulations, @stacika.

@boldhead777 posted:

Congratulations to her.

@FrankiePayper reacted:

Awesome.

Young doctor wins 16 awards at UCC graduation

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of St Peter's Boys School etched his name in the history books of the University of Cape Coast by sweeping 16 awards to become the best graduating student of the School of Medical Sciences(SMS).

The exploits of Dr Nathaniel Nii Codjoe were made known in a tweet by UCC-MSA Official, the official handle of the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences student association. As the university held its 55th Congregation, it was reported that Nathaniel was named the best student in 10 areas of study such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Community Med., Chemical pathology, ENT, Pharmacology, Molecular medicine and Family Medicine.

In addition, he picked up six awards from the School of Medical Sciences, including Best Graduating Male Student, Best Graduating Clinical Student, Best Graduating Pre-clinical Student, Best Student MBCHB part 2, Best Overall Performance and Best Overall Male Medical Student.

