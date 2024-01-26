An alumnus of Prempeh College has successfully graduated from the University of Cape Coast

He also went home with an award as he was adjudged the best graduating Student in Surgery

Social media users who reacted to the news congratulated Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi on his award

Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, an intelligent young Ghanaian man who grabbed headlines last year after it was announced that he had passed out from medical school as a doctor, is trending once again.

The Prempeh College alumnus is in the news again after he was adjudged the best graduating student in Surgery at the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Cape Coast(UCC).

The announcement of Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi's academic achievement was first disclosed on the X page of UCC-MSA.

The University of Cape Coast also took to Facebook to share a photo of the 22-year-old receiving his award at the 56th congregation ceremony of the university.

"Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, aged 22, has been adjudged the Best Graduating Student in Surgery. Picture: Dr. Gyamfi receiving his award from Prof. (Mrs) Rosemond Boohene, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of UCC, while Prof. Kingsley Asare Pereko, Vice-Dean of the School of Medical Sciences, looks on," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post on Dr. Boakye's academic achievement had raked in over 100 likes and 10 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the page congratulated him on his success.

Efo Ray commented:

So he entered the medical school at the age of 16. Wooow. Congratulations to him

Loveland Seddem Ranking stated:

Prof Boohene is still looking young as always.

Lammah Sampson reacted:

Congratulations to you, I wish same to my daughter in Jesus name

Kwamina Baidoo Mensah wrote:

Congratulations champion

