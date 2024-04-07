A distinguished KNUST alumnus has been adjudged the best master's student in geomatic engineering at the University of Florida for the 2023/2024 academic year

Emmanuel Budukumah's exceptional academic prowess has received significant recognition on social media

The Voice of KNUST, a prominent online platform, amplified his outstanding achievement on X, prompting accolades for the young man

Emmanuel Budukumah, a KNUST alumnus, has emerged as the best master's student in geomatic engineering for the 2023/2024 Academic Year at the University of Florida in the US.

Source: Getty Images

His picture accompanied the post, highlighting the historic accomplishment of the Ghanaian student.

See the post below:

This academic achievement comes after Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Emmanuel Budukumah inspires netizens

The exceptional academic achievement of Emmanuel Budukumah motivated the online community.

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in same SHS become doctors

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user FestusLivingst1 said they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Source: YEN.com.gh