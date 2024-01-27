A visually impaired man has been celebrated after he bagged a PhD at the University of Cape Coast

He became the first visually impaired individual to attain a PhD at the university

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated him on his academic exploits

Dr Ben Bishop Ayamba, a visually impaired Ghanaian man, has etched his name into the history books of the University of Cape Coast (UCC)

This comes after he graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) from the university and was duly recognized for his academic exploits at the 56th Congregation of the university.

Visually impaired man bags PhD at UCC Photo credit: @University Of Cape Coast (UCC)/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Salaga SHS alumnus, whose PhD was in Guidance and Counselling, was among 103 PhD candidates who graduated from UCC at the 7th session of the 56th Congregation.

A post on the Facebook page of the university revealed that Dr Ayamba is now retired after having worked in the education sector for decades.

The Chancellor of UCC, Sir Sam Jonah on his part gifted Dr Ayamba $2,000, equivalent to GH¢24,000, in recognition of his outstanding academic achievement.

The inspiring Facebook post on Dr. Ayamba's academic achievement had raked in over 300 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulate Dr Ayamba

Many people who thronged the post's comment section congratulated Dr Ayamba on attaining a PhD despite the setback he faced.

Afi Enyo Nutakor stated:

Waaoooo. Congratulations Bishop. I'm proud of you. MAMTECH is very proud of you.

Vida Adzo wrote:

Thanks be to God Almighty for His favor and mercy upon your life, More grace brother. congratulations Ayekoo !!!

Antie Kwasi stated:

With all the challenges he went through, he was still developing his carrier to help the entire society. God bless u sir.

Mustapha Jadagwa added:

Congratulations Bishop , so disappointing you failed to invite me to celebrate with you. A big hug from me

Mawuli SHS student named best graduating medical student

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Sabater Makafui Kede, an old student of Mawuli SHS, was adjudged the best graduating student at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences (SMS) during the 56th congregation.

Dr Kede picked up 11 out of 22 awards, which were up for grabs.

She also has a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS),

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh