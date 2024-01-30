Professor George Oduro has expressed concerns that some schools are not giving students the holistic training they require

He said the attention has now been shifted towards ensuring that students pass their exams

The former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast appealed for a change so the students become the eventual beneficiaries in the future

The former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor George Oduro, has expressed worry about the current trends in the educational system.

Speaking as the Guest Speaker at the Grand Durbar to climax the 40th Anniversary Celebration of Creator Schools, Tema, on Saturday, 27th January 2024, Professor George Oduro said many schools and teachers have now shifted their focus mainly on preparing students to write and pass examinations, neglecting the students' holistic personality development.

“There is a worrying development in some schools where the desire to prepare children for exams is denying children holistic personality development”_.

Explaining why this development is worrying and needs to be addressed, the Professor of Education Leadership stated that morality and ethics have now been compromised in some schools.

"Nobody finds anything wrong with institutional support for examination malpractices. So we have situations where graduates from some schools get to tertiary institutions with very good grades but find it difficult to cope with academic work at that level”_.

Suggesting remedial interventions, Professor George Oduro called on teachers at various levels to maximize their learning-focused engagement with their students.

"Support them to develop 21st-century skills in problem-solving, critical thinking, innovation, and communication through integration of ICT and facilitate the development of self-confidence in them”.

Thousands to resit licensure exams in March

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of teachers who failed the 2023 Teacher Licensure Exams were able to resit in March 2024.

Dr Christian Poku, the Registrar of the National Teaching Council, assured that the Council was committed to ensuring quality teachers enter classrooms.

He rubbished suggestions that teachers were being failed because there was no vacancy for new teachers. Dr Poku noted to Citi News that the Council regulated teachers outside the public sector domain.

