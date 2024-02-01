Lance Corporal Richmond Nyarko Obeng graduated from the University of Ghana with First-Class Honours in Administration (Accounting Major)

The police officer also emerged as the valedictorian at the University of Ghana's 2024 graduation with a GPA of 3.82

The Ghana Police Service, in a Facebook post, applauded the Lance Corporal for his academic excellence

A security personnel member with the Ghana Police Service, Lance Corporal Richmond Nyarko Obeng, was adjudged the valedictorian at the University of Ghana's January 2024 graduation.

The police officer who got a First Class showcased exceptional academic prowess with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.82 in Administration (Accounting Major).

In a post to celebrate him, the Ghana Police Service said it was proud of the Lance Corporal, who has been excellent since he joined the service, beginning with his training days.

"The Ghana Police Service is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Lance Corporal Richmond Nyarko Obeng."

Lance Richmond Nyarko Obeng's academic journey

Richmond attended Presby Basic School in Akyem Ankaase for his primary education and continued at the Christ Mediation International School in Atimatim-Edwenease. Subsequently, he proceeded to Adanwomase Senior High School to pursue General Science.

He was the Dining Hall Prefect and Secretary to the National Union of Presbyterian Students - Ghana, popularly called NUPS-G, while in Senior High School.

When he completed SHS, he was recruited into the Ghana Police Service in 2016. He passed out successfully in July 2017 as the second overall best recruit of the second batch of recruits at the National Police Training School, Tesano.

He later enrolled at the Detective Training Academy and was adjudged the overall best student/ detective of course three at the Detective Training Academy, Tesano. He is currently with the Financial Forensics Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department.

Richmond attended the University of Ghana in 2019 to read Bachelor of Science in Administration at the School of Continuing and Distance Education. He hopes to become a Chartered Accountant one day.

