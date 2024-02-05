A visually impaired Ghanaian man has been celebrated after he graduated from the University of Ghana

The young man who was part of the graduating class of 2023 bagged a law degree

King George was congratulated for his academic achievement and determination

King George, a visually impaired young Ghanaian man, has left many people feeling motivated after a story of his academic success went viral.

This comes after he successfully graduated from the University of Ghana as part of the class of 2023, where he bagged a law degree.

Celebrating the achievement, Voice of Legon took to X, where it posted a photo of the intelligent young man in his suit with a sash around his neck.

The post praised King George for his determination to pursue his ambition.

"Introducing King George, a visually impaired law graduate from the University of Ghana. King George embodies the strength of perseverance and resilience. Congratulations," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 7000 views.

King George gets praised for his accomplishment

A social media who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated King George on his academic success.

@chxeriii indicated:

Well done George may more success come your way

