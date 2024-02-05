Felix Awonosua Aneba graduated with a first-class recently from the University of Ghana in Philosophy and Political Science

Felix Awonosua Aneba graduated from the University of Ghana with a first-class degree in January 2024.

He offered a combined major in Philosophy and Political Science. This has got several people applauding him and wondering how he did that.

According to Felix Awonosua Aneba,

“Philosophy is a strong major you don’t just get first class like that. A course full of logic and deductions.”

In a video shared on social media by @Evans_Adjokatse on X, formally Twitter, Felix said being a first-class student doesn't end there; instead, every student needs a balanced life.

“To fulfill all righteousness, consider other things. Learn, have fun and engage in other extra-curricular activities. That will make your life in the university complete and you will be a complete person to be able to engage in the corporate world.”

Watch Felix in an interview below

Netizens praise first-class philosophy student

Several people commented on social media, applauding Felix for his achievement. Some of the reactions are in the comments below:

@IsaacEd93112403 said:

Today I go write deductive logic herh. The whole 2 and half houesbinnobsee say someone say smile mpo

@my_eye_gbele_1 wrote:

Like adey come biss say wey useless course that , but as I search chale congrats wai good work done

@gods_gift_to_ said:

So what’s the job prospects?

@Otimel45 wrote:

People get head oo. Where peak be in starting point

@abeiku_ks1 said:

After completing he's coming to join we the unemployed at home. Welcome bro. No job for the youth

@ManRozay_1 wrote:

With that his spectacular, if he no take first class den yawa

