School Building Collapses On 50 Students At Adeiso Leaving 10 Injured

A school building collapsed on some primary school students at Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.

Over 50 primary students and some teachers were affected by the collapse on February 14, 2024.

The building collapsed when some students and teachers rushed into it when it started raining during a sports programme

It is believed strong winds during the storm caused the collapse.

Out of the 50 students, 10 were injured, with four suffering severe injuries.

The four severely injured students are said to be currently receiving treatment at a health facility at Adeiso.

The collapsed building had reportedly been in terrible shape for a long time.

Adenta building collapse

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, a three-storey building belonging to the Word In Action Church in Accra collapsed suddenly into a pile of rubble.

At least seven people working on the building that was still under construction got injured.

The church is located at Old Bortianor, which is under the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

One person dead in a building collapse at Adenta

One person was killed after another three-storey building under construction at Adenta, also in Accra, collapsed.

The person who lost his life was trapped in the rubble for a long time before his lifeless body was rescued.

Three others were also injured in that incident, but subsequently, law enforcement agencies arrested the building supervisor.

Retired midwife dead, and four others hurt in collapse

YEN.com.gh reported that a retired midwife died, and four others were injured after a building collapsed at Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality.

During a heavy downpour, the five stood under the shelter, an extension of a maternity hospital.

However, the building caved in, killing the midwife who also owns the Restoration Health Birth Care Centre.

