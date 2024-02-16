A fourth-year accounting learner at the KNUST School of Business (KSB) has been named the best student at ICAG

The picture, posted on X by Voice of KNUST, received compliments from online user who showered him with compliments

Osei Ampofo-Twum, a fourth-year accounting student at the KNUST School of Business (KSB), has made Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) history.

He emerged as the overall best student in principles of taxation at the institute as he completed his professional course.

ICAG honours Ampofo-Twum

During a ceremony by the ICAG, Osei Ampofo-Twum received recognition for imprinting his name in the history books of the establishment.

Besides the accolades at the event, the bright learner has been celebrated on social media for his accomplishments.

The Voice of KNUST highlighted his achievement on their platform, where many extolled him.

Netizens celebrate Osei Ampofo-Twum

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

@gad_da_fi commented:

I’m proud of him. He was my mate back in SHS Abusco. Keep winning.

@ChengChemogoh posted:

Well done, bro.

@Fadda100 indicated:

What we love doing. Knust for life.

@MaySketchez3 said:

I feel give, bro.

@Laud_brew said:

Well deserved. Congratulations.

@Hannah-Matti commented:

Your hard work has paid ooo. Wow.

@DennisLeo added:

See what the Lord has done...congratulations, bro.

@OforiwaaAgyema4 said:

Congratulations, dear.

