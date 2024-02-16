Dancer Afronita, who recently travelled to the UK with her protégé, Abigail of the Talented Kidz fame

It's uncertain how long the beloved dancer will be staying in the UK

A post about her forthcoming dance class in London has caught the attention of fans who are constantly rooting for her

On February 7, 024, Ghanaian dancer and viral sensation Afronita embarked on her first international work-related trip to the UK.

The dancer arrived in Manchester with her protégé Abigail of the Talented Kidz season 14 fame.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afronita announced her latest endeavour, exciting scores of fans who thronged the comments section to urge her on.

Afronita in London Photo source: Instagram/Afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita set to start a dance class in the UK

Afronita took to social media to share excitement about her new workshop. On social media, she posted,

"MY FIRST LONDON WORKSHOP THIS SATURDAY (17th February ) AT BASE DANCE STUDIOS. IT’S DEFINITELY THAT TIME TO BRING IN THE GHANAIAN SAUCE! COME IN YOUR NUMBERS AND LET’S CATCH A VIBE!"

Her upcoming class gained the attention of scores of fans and her beloved DWP Academy colleagues, including Endurance Grand and Dancegod Loyd.

Netizens react to Afronita's upcoming show in London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Afronita's strides in the UK.

musliyatu said:

The unquenchable flame, keep the fire burning girl. You are who think you are

championrolie wrote:

LETS GOOOOO P

dancegodlloyd commented:

Please next trip I’m joining you wai !

endurancegrand exclaimed:

They’re about to feel it

annettepablo7 remarked:

I'm Soo excited about your success, wish you the best luck

@AbigailTakyi added:

Stargyal is about show them what Ghana sauce is made of

Afronita and Abigail audition for Britain's Got Talent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and her protege, Abigal, had become the first Ghanaian dancers to audition for the Britain's Got Talent reality show.

While their performance is yet to be aired, unconfirmed reports indicate that the Ghanaian duo aced their stage performance and got approvals from all four judges.

Source: YEN.com.gh